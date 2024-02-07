Baltimore County Studio Closing For Months Due To Devastating Fire Damage, Owner Says

The blaze broke out in a basket of laundry in the basement of Esteem Studios on East Drive in Arbutus, according to owner Emily Anicua, who launched a GoFundMe to help rebuild the business.

“On Tuesday morning when I went to work and unlocked the front door, smoke came pouring out," writes Anicua.

“The fire fighters/investigators informed us that the cause of fire was a basket of laundry (not even in the dryer) that spontaneously combusted. Although very uncommon, the residue of possible oils or products we use during various treatments, combined with cotton linens, combined with the perfect balance of oxygen, the ignition of these materials can occur.”

Anicua says the fire started under a water pipe that melted and doused the blaze — however, the smoke damage is significant.

“…we discovered the smoke damage is literally embed in the walls, floors, insulation, everything,” Anicua writes. “Because soot is so dense and absorbs into everything, most of our things are contaminated and most of the interior of the building will need to be torn down and rebuilt.”

Anicua describes the blaze as a “major loss" considering the completion of building renovations just seven months ago.

The studio is slated to be closed for about eight months.

“The financial and emotional toll is very heavy,” Anicua writes.

More than $1,600 has been raised to help rebuild Esteem Studios and maintain business expenses since the campaign was launched four days ago.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out thus far and have been helping in anyway possible,” Anicua penned in a follow-up Facebook post.

“I’m truly humbled by everyone’s generosity and I know this path will only make us stronger.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Fire Damages to Esteem Studios’ on GoFundMe.

