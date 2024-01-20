Baltimore County Police Working To Resolve Barricade Situation In Arbutus (Developing)

Early on Jan. 20, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Grenville Square, where a man who is reportedly armed was refusing to come out of an area home.

No details about the situation surrounding the barricade have been provided by investigators as of noon on Saturday afternoon.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new details are provided.

