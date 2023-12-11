Armed Teens Busted For Taking Officers On Pursuit In Carjacked BMW: Baltimore Police

Over the weekend, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to investigate a reported carjacking in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue involving a woman who was targeted by two armed men.

The woman said she was parked around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, when the pair approached her BMW, ordered her out of the vehicle and took off in it, though they did not get far.

Officers called in a police helicopter, which was quickly about to locate the white BMW in the 2300 block of Braddish Avenue, leading to a brief pursuit that led to the arrests of two 15-year-olds, one of whom was armed, and a second weapon was later recovered after it was tossed out of the stolen vehicle.

Police say that both teens were taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, where they will be charged.

