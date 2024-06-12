Aquil Tamir King, 25, is facing murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Jarmal Harrid earlier this month.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found Harrid suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the time and police say that his assailant fled the area in a red Lexus.

On Wednesday, the department announced that King has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

