Alleged DUI Driver Kills Baltimore Woman In Head-On Crash: State Police

Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash between two drivers from Baltimore, one of whom was killed at approximately 2:45 a.m on Thursday, June 1.

According to investigators, Brittany Sherlock, 33, was driving a Lincoln MKC north in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard when she struck a Hyundai being driven by 62-year-old Marien Haider in Hanover.

Police say that Haider was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County paramedics, and two passengers in her car were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Sherlock was also taken by an ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Route 295 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash while state police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Charges are pending against the driver pending the outcome of the investigation.

