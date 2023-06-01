A Few Clouds 71°

Alleged DUI Driver Kills Baltimore Woman In Head-On Crash: State Police

One person was killed in an early-morning head-on crash in Anne Arundel County with an allegedly impaired driver, state police say.

The crash was reported on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.
Zak Failla
Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash between two drivers from Baltimore, one of whom was killed at approximately 2:45 a.m on Thursday, June 1.

According to investigators, Brittany Sherlock, 33, was driving a Lincoln MKC north in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard when she struck a Hyundai being driven by 62-year-old Marien Haider in Hanover.

Police say that Haider was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County paramedics, and two passengers in her car were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Sherlock was also taken by an ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Route 295 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash while state police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Charges are pending against the driver pending the outcome of the investigation.

