All Southbound I-83 Lanes Closed For Tractor-Trailer Fire In Parkton (Developing)

Traffic was backed up on I-83 in Baltimore County on Monday afternoon when a trailer went up in flames. 

The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association
Zak Failla
First responders and a Hazardous Materials team were called to a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-83 in Parkton near Middletown Road and Mt. Carmel Roads at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday to extinguish a truck fire.

No injuries were initially reported.

It is unclear what the truck was hauling or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

