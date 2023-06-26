All Southbound I-83 Lanes Closed For Tractor-Trailer Fire In Parkton (Developing)

First responders and a Hazardous Materials team were called to a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-83 in Parkton near Middletown Road and Mt. Carmel Roads at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday to extinguish a truck fire.

No injuries were initially reported.

It is unclear what the truck was hauling or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.