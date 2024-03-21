A Few Clouds 42°

AG Releases Footage From Night Man Died After Being Taken Into Custody In Baltimore County

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released the body-worn camera footage involving the January incident that resulted in the death of a man who was taken into custody in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland OAG Independent Investigations Division

Valerie Musson
Craig Cousin, 41, died while in the custody of veteran police officers Cantrell, Folderauer, Eskins, and Marsh on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police ID Man Who Died After Being Taken Into Custody In Owings Mills

They had been called to investigate a suspicious person in the area of Rosewood Lane and Reistertown Road in Owings Mills and took Cousin into custody with an assist from the family.

Due to his condition, officers were forced to render first aid and called paramedics to the scene. Cousin, of Pikesville, was taken to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to the department.

In the newly released footage, Cousin is seen reaching through a drive-thru window and can be heard repeatedly pleading for help as the officers bring him to the ground.

Click here for the full footage.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or email IID@oag.state.md.us.

