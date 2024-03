Officers responded to the hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 6:40 a.m.

A follow-up investigation determined that the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Cleveland Street.

The investigation is being led by Southern District Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

