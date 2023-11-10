23-Year-Old Man Accused Of Killing Beloved Member Of Baltimore Community Last Year

Antonio Bardney, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder after being identified as the suspect who attacked 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas in August last year.

According to investigators, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, Malabayabas was assaulted and robbed in the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore, allegedly by Bardney, and he died from his injuries days later on Aug. 23, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Bayview..

On Thursday, a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson announced that Bardney had been extradited from the Eastern Correctional Institute to Central Booking, where he was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail.

According to organizers of a GoFundMe campaign that was set up for Malabayabas last year, he was a beloved member of the St. Casimirs Church community and could often be seen there tending to his garden of vegetables, which he donated to people in need.

He left behind a wife and two children.

"He worked two jobs along with all of his volunteering," organizers wrote. "Just a good man. This was a senseless crime and now a good man with a family had to leave his wife and children without him."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.