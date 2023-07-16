21-Year-Old Fighting For Life After Latest Baltimore Shooting: Police

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds walked into an area hospital, officials confirmed.

According to police, the injuries ware believed to be life-threatening. His condition was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

The initial investigation found that the shooting happened in the 300 block of South Exeter Street, though no information about a suspect or motive has been provided by the police.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2411.

