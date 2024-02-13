2 Powerball Tickets Each Worth $50K Sold In Maryland

The third-tier winning tickets were sold at Jack’s Fine Food on Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore and the GetGo at Giant Eagle on West Patrick Street in Frederick.

The winning numbers were 17, 36, 43, 53 and 67; the Powerball was 14 and the Power Play multiplier was X2.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $285 million for the Wednesday Feb. 14 drawing with an estimated cash option of $137.7 million.

Think you might be one of the lucky winners? Click here for information on how to claim your prize.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.