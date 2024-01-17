Fair 24°

17 Displaced By Tricky Two-Alarm Baltimore County Fire That Sent Two To Hospital: Officials

Seventeen residents were displaced and two people were injured as a fast-moving fire tore through the back of a Baltimore County home and spread to two others early on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The Essex fire displaced more than a dozen residents and two pets perished in the blaze.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Valerie Musson
Crews responded to investigate reports of a structure fire on the unit block of Warren Road just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 17 and found visible flames coming from the back of the home on multiple levels.

The blaze spread to two other homes and displaced a total of 17 residents, as well as eight animals, Baltimore County Police said.

One person and a firefighter were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police added. Two cats and a dog also perished in the fire and were found during search efforts.

The Essex Elementary School was used as a temporary shelter for displaced residents due to the extreme temperatures. The Red Cross also responded.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Baltimore County Police.

