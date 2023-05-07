Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

1,200-Pound Shark Pings Off Coast Of Maryland

They're gonna need a bigger boat.

Maple
Maple Photo Credit: OCEARCH
Sub-adult female, white shark Maple was 11 feet 7 Inches long and approximately 1,264 pounds at the time of tagging. Photo Credit: OCEARCH
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A well-traveled shark who may have had a rough interaction with one of her fellow sea creatures, has been tracked to the Maryland shore, according to Ocearch.

"Maple," an 11-foot-7, 1,264-pound sub-adult white shark, was pinged as recently as Thursday, May 4, near Ocean City as she took in the sights not far from Chesapeake Bay. 

She represents the second nearby sighting of a shark in the Maryland area.

The shark has taken quite a journey since it was first tagged in Canada in September 2021, making it's way as far south as the Gulf of Mexico, not far from Texas, and then back up and down the East Coast.  

Named for the maple leaf - one of Canada's national emblems - where she was found, Maple has not always had the easiest of journeys, having come into contact with one of her own who was far less benevolent. 

"She had a distinctive wound on the left side of her body and after the initial assessment, our science team believes it was likely due to a recent interaction with another larger white shark," according to Ocearch researchers. 

"This interaction was possibly an example of dominance behavior. It is not uncommon for sharks to show their dominance over a smaller animal of their species by delivering a significant but non-fatal bite." 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE