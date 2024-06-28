Glen Burnie resident Christopher Gianfrancesco has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash involving two other drivers at around 10 p.m. on June 27.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers were called to the westbound lanes of Dorsey Road at I-97 to investigate a reported crash that left one man dead and two others uninjured.

Investigators say that Gianfrancesco was driving a Mazda 3 east in the westbound lanes of Dorsey Road near the overpass when he struck a Honda HR-V head-on being driven by a 49-year-old Ellicott City resident.

A third driver from Odenton, who was driving behind the Honda, was unable to avoid the crash and struck it after it struck the Mazda.

Gianfrancesco was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section

