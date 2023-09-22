Woman Stands Idly By While Cigarette Bandits Rob 7-Eleven In Millersville, Police Say

Police in Anne Arundel County are on the lookout for two men and a woman who are wanted in connection to a possibly armed robbery that took place early on Friday morning at 7-Eleven in the Olde Mill Village Center in Millersville.

According to investigators, a clerk said that a woman came into the store around 1 a.m. on Friday and purchased a pack of cigarettes before retreating to the back of the store to make a phone call.

Once that call was made, police said that two men then stormed into the store, with one pointing what the clerk believed to be a handgun covered by a shirt, while the other demanded cigarettes from the employee.

The clerk refused, and one of the two men hopped over the counter and loaded a bag with stolen cigarettes.

While this was all happening, police say that the woman remained in the store, "and evidence indicates she made no effort to call for help."

All three then fled the store together and remain at large.

The suspects were described by the victim as being:

A White man with a thin build, short black hair, wearing dark clothing;

A Black man with a large build who was bald and wearing dark clothing;

A Black woman who had long black braids, was wearing a jean jacket, black leggings , and a white shirt.

No additional details were released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by calling (410) 222-6145.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.