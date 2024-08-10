Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured In Double Edgewater Stabbing, Police Say

At approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers were called to a building in the unit block of South River S in Edgewater, where there was a reported stabbing with two people suffering from injuries.

The woman, Nancianne Houston, of Edgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The 58-year-old man was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with what were described as "serious, life-threatening injuries to his upper body and an extremity."

Investigators say that they believe the two knew each other and were involved in an altercation when the stabbings occurred.

No other details were provided by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

