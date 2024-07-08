What started as a call in Anne Arundel for a purportedly sick or injured person led to a homicide investigation when a 47-year-old woman was found suffering from fatal stab wounds in Brooklyn, police say.

Officers were called at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night to the area of Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue, where they found 47-year-old Jasmen Gennene Wilkerson suffering from apparent stab wounds on the sidewalk.

She was treated at the scene and rushed to Shock Trauma, where Wilkerson later died from her injuries. She was identified on Monday, July 8 by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

According to the agency, witnesses said Wilkerson got into a verbal argument with an unknown man before the stabbing.

When officers arrived, the man had already fled. It is believed the two knew each other and the stabbing was a targeted attack.

No details about a possible suspect have been released by the department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

