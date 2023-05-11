Fair 79°

Woman Fatally Struck By Car On Route 50 Mourned As 'Free Spirit'

Friends and family of a free-spirited woman in Maryland are in shock after she was unexpectedly struck and killed by a car.

Jennifer Kent
Jennifer Kent Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Zak Failla
"Heaven gained an angel, and we lost a beautiful soul," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Jennifer Kent wrote after she was killed on Bay Dale Drive in Annapolis on Saturday, May 6.

The organizers of the campaign highlighted Kent's appreciation and love of animals, as well as the way she touched the lives of those around her.

"Anyone that knew Jen, knew that she was a free spirit with a warm heart," Christina McDonough wrote. "She loved nature and beading necklaces.

"She loved walking barefoot with the earth or sand under her feet," the organizer continued. "She loved all animals and always had one of her animals with her for comfort. It could be a cat, a ferret baby or a snake in her hair." 

Kent leaves behind a "truly heartbroken mom, dad, brothers, and sisters," they wrote.

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign for Jennifer Kent can do so here.  

