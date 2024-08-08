Winning $50K 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At 24-7 Tobacco & Grocery In Edgewater

Officials say that the five-figure winner was sold at 24-7 Tobacco & Grocery on Mayo Road in Edgewater, the biggest win out of nearly thousands of others who can claim prizes beginning at $4.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 7 were 06-19-35-47-57 with a Powerball of 09.

It marks the 37th third-tier winner sold in Maryland so far in 2024.

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location."

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $201 million for Saturday's drawing, with an estimated cash option of $100 million.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.