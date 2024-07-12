Winning $50,000 'Pick 5' Ticket Sold To Lucky Lotto Player At Annapolis Safeway

"AA County Man," a self-described "regular player" struck again using a friend's birthday digits, he says, making it two five-figure wins in two years.

“Just put, ‘AA County Man strikes again’” he said on July 11 after claiming a $50,000 prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, a familiar space or him, having previously hit on two 50-cent Pick 5 tickets – $25,000 each - in June 2022.

The Anne Arundel County resident doesn't think his run of luck is over, either.

"As long as I got faith and belief, I realize every draw can win," he mused.

There are no big plans for the cash, "AA County Man" said. He intends to keep the win a secret while simply saving the money.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.