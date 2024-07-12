Light Rain 77°

Winning $50,000 'Pick 5' Ticket Sold To Lucky Lotto Player At Annapolis Safeway

For the second time in two years, a lucky Lottery player in Maryland won $50,000 playing a Pick 5 ticket.

"AA County Man"

 Photo Credit: Maryland Lottery
Zak Failla
"AA County Man," a self-described "regular player" struck again using a friend's birthday digits, he says, making it two five-figure wins in two years.

“Just put, ‘AA County Man strikes again’” he said on July 11 after claiming a $50,000 prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, a familiar space or him, having previously hit on two 50-cent Pick 5 tickets – $25,000 each - in June 2022.

The Anne Arundel County resident doesn't think his run of luck is over, either.

"As long as I got faith and belief, I realize every draw can win," he mused.

There are no big plans for the cash, "AA County Man" said. He intends to keep the win a secret while simply saving the money.

