Winning $1M Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold To Millersville Door Dash Driver At Area 7-Eleven

An Anne Arundel County Door Dash driver turned $20 into a seven-figure windfall after buying a “Million Dollar Mega Multiplier” scratch-off ticket that was a top prize winner.

The 47-year-old woman, who opted not to disclose a name, said on Monday, June 12, that she frequented 7-Eleven on Donaldson Avenue in Severn, where she spotted the ticket and “immediately grabbed it,” according to Lottery officials.

She went back to her car and didn’t wait long to scratch it outside the store, where she could hardly contain her glee and immediately called her sister with the news when she realized that she was a newly minted millionaire.

The woman said that plans to visit her father in the Philippines, but has no other immediate plans for her newfound fortune.

For selling the winning million dollar ticket, the Severn 7-Eleven will receive a $1,000 bonus and there are still two $1 million top "Million Dollar Mega Multiplier" tickets out there waiting to be won.

