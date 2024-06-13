What Conviction Comment? Trump Endorses Former Gov. Hogan's Senate Bid

During an interview with Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie, Trump said he'd "like to see" Hogan win.

"I know other people made some strong statements, but I can just say from my standpoint, I'm about the party and I'm about the country. And I would like to see him win.”

Hogan, 68, announced his Senate run earlier this year, and has repeatedly vowed to put partisanship aside and to "fix our broken politics."

He is attempting to become the first Republican to win a Senate seat in decades as he seeks to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin after winning the primary in May, though he faces a tough battle.

Hogan will be facing Democratic Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in November, who was critical of Trump's endorsement on Thursday afternoon.

"My name is Angela Alsobrooks, and I am officially your Democratic nominee in Maryland’s Senate race," she posted online in May.

"On Nov. 5, 2024, we are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue, and keep our Senate under Democratic control — spread the word."

Hogan won his first term as governor in 2014 in the traditionally blue-leaning state, and stayed in office until 2022 when he was replaced by Democrat Wes Moore due to term limits in Maryland.

"This isn't just your typical fight between right and left, this is the difference between right and wrong," Hogan concluded. "And this isn't just your typical fight between Democrats and Republicans, it's more important than that.

"This is a fight for Maryland and America's future, and that is a fight worth fighting."

