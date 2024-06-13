Glen Burnie resident Joseph Lemarchant Montgomery, 40, was arrested and charged following an early-morning probe into a reported shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Nursery Road in Linthicum earlier this week.

Police say that shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department met with a victim at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore who suffered a gunshot wound to an extremity.

Investigators determined that the man was shot at the station and was taken by a friend to the hospital in a 2002 Ford Mustang, leading to an unexpected discovery.

During a search of the Mustang, officers seized:

Bersa .380 handgun with an obliterated serial number, loaded with eight rounds;

Taurus .380 handgun with an obliterated serial number, loaded with eight rounds;

One spent .380 casing;

Approximately 503 grams of suspected cannabis;

Approximately 81 grams (over 200 pills) of suspected MDMA;

Approximately 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

Large bag containing packaged suspected heroin/fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and loose unknown powdery substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl);

Approximately 102 grams of unknown pressed pills;

Approximately 150 grams of suspected Methadone.

Montgomery was arrested and is facing drug and weapon charges.

