Vandals Leave Annapolis Church With $100K In Damages During Late Night Hate Crime: Police

A hate crime is now under investigation after a burglar broke a window at the Fowler United Methodist Church on Westgate Road in Annapolis, and plundered the house of worship.

The damage is estimated to cost the church approximately $100,000. No information about possible vandals or suspects has been released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as of Friday, June 23.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

