Overcast 73°

SHARE

Vandals Leave Annapolis Church With $100K In Damages During Late Night Hate Crime: Police

Upwards of $100,000 in damage was caused to an Anne Arundel County church by vandals who ransacked the inside of the building, according to the police.

Fowler United Methodist Church located at 816 Westgate Road in Annapolis
Fowler United Methodist Church located at 816 Westgate Road in Annapolis Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A hate crime is now under investigation after a burglar broke a window at the Fowler United Methodist Church on Westgate Road in Annapolis, and plundered the house of worship.

The damage is estimated to cost the church approximately $100,000. No information about possible vandals or suspects has been released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as of Friday, June 23.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE