US Army Vet Gets $100K Late Christmas Present Playing Maryland Lottery Scratcher

The Severn resident, a retired US Army veteran, stopped at a local gas station to pick up the instant ticket he’d purchased weekly for years after running an errand for his wife.

“We’d been pretty busy in the lead up to Christmas so I hadn’t bought a ticket in maybe a week,” he told Lottery officials.

He purchased the winning ticket, 50 Years!, at Telegraph Exxon at 805 Reece Road in Severn.

“Something about the ticket caught my eye, so I decided to splurge,” he said.

The ticket, purchased for $50, was first launched in February to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Maryland Lottery.

After scratching the ticket, the man rushed home to show his wife, who read it over five times and was still in disbelief.

“We were both in shock,” said the man, who, along with his wife, chose ‘Fun Couple’ as a secret identity.

