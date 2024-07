Some southbound lanes on the parkway were shut down near MD-100 while crews battled the truck fire and investigated the incident.

According to officials, as of 4:45 p.m. onJuly 12, righthand lanes were still blocked, and two left lanes were getting by.

Delays were reportedly less than four miles.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.