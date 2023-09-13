Traffic Stop Leads To Police Pursuit With Stolen Vehicle, Drug Bust In Anne Arundel County

Officers from the Anne Arundel County were baited into a pursuit on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn when they spotted an orange Dodge Avenger near the intersection of 11th Avenue, which had been reported stolen.

When the officers attempted to stop the driver - later identified as Severn resident John Duvall-Phillip Canova, Jr. - took off, making a right turn onto Ritchie Highway before a quick left onto 8th Avenue, where he crashed into a street sign and ended the chase.

However, Canova wasn't done yet.

He then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly tracked down and apprehended by the officers.

During a search of the Dodge, police say that investigators recovered:

189 Oxycodone pills;

26.9 grams of cocaine;

47.2 grams of marijuana;

$2,025 in cash.

He was arrested without further incident and will face drug and other charges following the police pursuit.

