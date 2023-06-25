Traffic Stalled After Motorcyclist Killed On Route 50 In Anne Arundel County: State Police

Maryland State Police troopers from Annapolis were called to the scene of the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, where there was a reported crash, though few details were initially released by investigators.

The crash and subsequent investigation led to multiple lanes being closed in the area, temporarily tying up traffic, according to officials.

No information about the victims has been released by the police, and lanes remained closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

