Toddler Run Over, Killed In Laurel Parking Lot Weeks Before Birthday: Police

On Wednesday, June 14, a child was hospitalized after being accidentally hit by a 37-year-old woman in a commercial parking lot when the child wandered in front of her Nissan Pathfinder.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Laurel - Fort Meade Road.

Police say that the woman dropped off two passengers, and while she was talking with one of them, the toddler walked inches in front of the Nissan while it was still stopped.

Once the conversation was over, investigators said that the driver started to move forward and hit the 23-month-old child.

He was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead at the scene. No charges were filed as of Thursday, June 15.

The driver has not been identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.