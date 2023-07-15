Teen Marched Across The Street, Sexually Assaulted In Annapolis, Police Say

The Annapolis Police Department were approached by two people wishing to report a rape that happened approximately two weeks ago in the 100 block of Compromise Street involving a 15-year-old girl.

According to investigators, the girl was outside on Compromise Street when she was approached by a man who grabbed her from behind and forced her across the road near Newman Street.

It is alleged he then sexually assaulted the girl and left the area.

No description of the man has been provided by the police.

The sexual assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 260-3439 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

