Suspect Calls Cops Probing Bloody Assault In Annapolis To Hand Over Knife: Police

Late on Saturday night, a man had to be airlifted to shock trauma after being stabbed repeatedly during an altercation in the 900 block of President Street involving local resident 34-year-old Antonio Rodell Surgeon, according to investigators.

While probing the incident, police say that officers got a call from Surgeon, who advised that he had been assaulted by the stab victim, and he returned the favor in defense. He also said that he still had the knife and was at the nearby Eastport Community Center, where he was arrested.

Surgeon was charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

