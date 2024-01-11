Suboxone Smuggled Into Anne Arundel Jail Facility Leads To Charges For Three Inmates: Police

Between December and January, police say that the the trio, who were incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Facility, worked to bring Suboxone and other items inside the facility, according to police.

On Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that these inmates are facing new charges:

Tyrone Edward Freeman, 39, of Lexington Park;

Deontae Karon Robbins, 23, of Severn;

Dexter Deon Burnside, 26, of Annapolis.

Officials say that the investigation was launched last month by the department's Criminal Gang Unit, leading to the arrest of the three.

"This investigation was a coordinated effort to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer," officials said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.