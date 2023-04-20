Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Man Reported Missing Out Of Glen Burnie

A Silver Alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department regarding Ralph Carbone, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 19 in Glen Burnie.

Officials say that Carbone left in a silver Toyota Camry with a Florida registration with the license place "VC8AH."

They noted that he forgot his cellphone and has not been heard from since he went missing.

Anyone with inforamtion regarding Carbone or his whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (410) 222-8610.

