MURDER SUICIDE: Police ID Husband Who Killed Wife, 2nd Victim At Annapolis Hotel

Police say that George Edward Huff, 42, of Riva, shot wife Alexandra Abbott Huff, 34, and Annapolis resident George Michael Petrullo, 38, in the 2100 block of Somerville Road on Friday, May 5, in the parking lot outside the Holiday Inn Express in Annapolis.

Investigators determined that Huff shot both of his victims in the parking lot, then shot himself.

Both he and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene, while Petrullo was able to flee to a neighboring shopping center, where he was found and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, Somerville Road was closed on Friday afternoon due to the police activity.

It is believed that the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Anne Arundel Police Department by calling (410) 222-4731 or the agency's TipLine at (410) 222-4700.

