Shark Sighting Reported Off Beverly Beach In Anne Arundel County (Video)

According to the Maryland DNR, shark sightings around this time of year are not uncommon in Chesapeake Bay, and there have been 41 species confirmed and document in the waters by the organization.

The sharks typically travel off the Atlantic Coast, but sometimes take a trip to the Bay and its tributaries.

"While it's rare for sharks to bite people, it's important to keep your distance if you see what you think could be a shark," the DNR cautioned. "Stay out of the water, and only try to fish for the shark if you know what you're doing.

"Shark bites are rare events especially in Maryland waters," they added. "When swimming in the ocean, Coastal Bays, or even Chesapeake Bay, folks should keep in mind that they are entering the habitat of sharks."

Officials advised that shark fishing is regulated, and only some can be legally targeted.

"It's good to follow the maxim of 'if you don't know, let it go," they added.

Possible shark sightings can be reported to the Maryland DNR by emailing customerservice.dnr@maryland.gov with photo or videos and information about where it happened.

