Shamer Sentenced For Sharing, Collecting Child Porn In Pasadena

Officials say that a 21-year-old Pasadena man with peculiar sexual proclivities will spend years behind bars for collecting and discussing child porn depicting toddlers getting sexually abused.

Raymond Shamer is heading to prison for child porn offenses. Photo Credit: Hédi Benyounes on Unsplash
Zak Failla
Raymond Martin Shamer III was sentenced to 50 months in prison, followed by 45 years of supervised release for the possession and distribution of child pornography over the course of several months while he was still a teenager.

Shamer admitted that between July 2019 and late June 2020, he took to the Internet to talk about, distribute, and collect child porn, some of which showed adults sexually abusing infants and toddlers while they were bound or subjected to other violent actions.

According to his guilty plea, Shamer said that he used a secure application to upload images of the children engaged in sexual conduct, which were then shared among a group of other users who later talked and discussed the illicit materials.

On June 24, 2020, investigators searched Shamer’s Anne Arundel County home, where they found more than 1,000 images of child porn on his phone and computer.

When he is released from prison, a judge also ordered that Shamer register as a sex offender wherever he lives or works.

