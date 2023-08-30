Severn Teen Busted For Hit-Run Crash With Stolen Vehicle In Glen Burnie: Police

Police say that at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Ingalls Road and Saunders Way in Glen Burnie.

The suspect - later identified as a 15-year-old Severn resident - was spotted fleeing the area on foot and he was tracked down and apprehended in the area of Auquahart Road and the Baltimore Annapolis Trail.

While investigating the teen, it was determined that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run had been reported stolen earlier on Tuesday morning, according to the department.

The teen was arrested and charged. His name has not ben released due to his age.

