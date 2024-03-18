Second Suspect ID’d In Pamela Conyers Cold Case Homicide In Anne Arundel County

Pamela Lynn Conyers was reported missing by her family in October 1970 in Anne Arundel before her vehicle was recovered three days later from a wooded area near Mountain Road and Route 100.

Conyers’ body was found a short distance away from her vehicle, and on-scene evidence coupled with advancements in technology and the use of Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG) investigative techniques led to the identification of Forrest Clyde Williams (III), 74, of Virginia, as a suspect.

Williams died in Virginia in 2018 of natural causes, authorities previously said.

A follow-up investigation led to the recent identification of a second suspect in the case, identified as 74-year-old Donald Willard, a former Montgomery County resident.

While Williams and Willard have been identified as suspects, the investigation continues, police said. Anyone with information about Pam Conyers’ murder is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4731. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

