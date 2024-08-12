Sanitary Sewage Overflow Causes Closure In Anne Arundel County Park

An alert was issued by officials on Monday afternoon advising that the waters will temporarily be closed for swimming, waterskiing and other direct water contact.

The closure is in effect for seven days through Monday, Aug. 19.

According to health officials, the overflow was reported to the Department of Public Works at around 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It was contained by 9:30 p.m., but the damage was done.

Signage has been posted in the affected areas to advise the public about the closing.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the affected waters have been cautioned to wash well with soap and warm water immediately, as well as clothing.

The Department of Health is expected to provide new information following an evaluation of the water quality next week.

