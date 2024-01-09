Rain Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Rider On Motor Bike Critically Injured In Overnight Hanover Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old Glen Burnie man riding a motor bike was critically injured in a Maryland crash on Monday, Jan. 8, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

A 2017 Honda Accord was heading east on Arundel Mills Boulevard approaching Mills Drive in Hanover while a motor bike was crossing Arundel Mills Boulevard from Mills Drive in a southerly direction, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The collision occurred when the cyclist entered the eastbound lanes without yielding to the Honda, which had a steady green light, investigators say.

The Honda driver, a 57-year-old Baltimore woman, stopped and stayed at the scene, while the cyclist was taken by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care.

The department's Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE