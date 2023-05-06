Purse Snatchers Using Stolen Credit Card Lead Annapolis Police To Illegal Guns, Drugs: Police

Charles Boyd III, and Brandon White, Jr., both of Annapolis, were not as clever as police investigators hunting them, and they will now face multiple charges, after they were caught with drugs and illegal weapons, according to officials late on Friday, May 5.

The strange series of events began shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, when officers were met by a woman on Melrob Court who said she was walking toward an apartment when two masked men approached her, and grabbed her purse.

Investigators say that the woman was able to hold on to it initially, though one of the teens struck her in the face with a handgun, grabbed her purse, and ran with it toward Forest Hills Avenue.

It didn’t take long for officers to get their first break in the case.

While still with the victim, she began receiving notifications on her phone about her stolen credit cards being used at a gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive, where detectives were able to review surveillance footage of the pair making purchases.

They then got in a silver sedan and drove out of the parking lot.

During a subsequent canvas of the surrounding area, they found the car in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, and the dynamic duo were taken into custody as they were caught leaving a house in the area.

Detectives were able to obtain search warrants for both the silver sedan and the home, which led to the recovery of the woman’s stolen credit card and 122 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle, according to police.

They also found evidence that Boyd and White also allegedly committed an armed robbery late last month in the 1200 block of Graff Court.

During a search of the Tyler Avenue residence, investigators also seized:

Four firearms;

Multiple firearm parts;

A 3D printer;

Ammunition;

4.9 kilograms of marijuana.

Officials noted that two of the guns were privately manufactured with no serial numbers. A resident of he home, 31-year-old Eric Harley, was also arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapon offenses.

Both teens are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond on both cases. Harley was released by a District Court Commissioner following his initial appearance.

