Police Searching For Burglary Suspects Heading From Anne Arundel County To Bowie (Developing)

According to investigators, two suspects fled in a vehicle following a burglary near Route 450 and headed into Bowie, where they got out and took off on foot.

Police say that they were on foot in Prince George's County off Route 197/Bowie Road.

One suspect was described as a Black man in an orange shirt. No details about the second was provided.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

