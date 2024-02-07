Police ID PA Driver Killed After Overturn Crash With Tesla In Hanover

Anne Arundel County Police responded to Annapolis Road (Route 175) at Piedmont Lane in Hanover around 7:40 a.m. after a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, Joseph Richard Muniz, 38, of York, was turning left in a 2015 Dodge Dart from eastbound Annapolis Road onto Piedmont Lane when it was struck by a 2020 Tesla Model X that was heading westbound on Annapolis Road.

The Dodge overturned, and both vehicles came to rest on a grassy portion next to the roadway.

Muniz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Tesla driver, a 62-year-old man from Severna Park, was not hurt.

The investigation is being led by the Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section.

