Police ID One Victim Killed In Fiery Double Fatal Crash Following Pursuit From MD To DC

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 2, officers in Anne Arundel County working a specific detail targeting suspected "bank juggers" known for targeting their victims as they deposited or withdrew cash from area banks.

According to Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad, there have been dozens of such incidents throughout the region - most recently in Prince George's County - and on Tuesday afternoon, officers spotted a vehicle they recognized from previous "bank jugging" offenses in Annapolis.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the group of three suspects sped away through Prince George's County and into DC, where their chase came to a deadly end when they crashed on Southern Avenue near 41st Place SE.

Southeast DC resident Dashawn Harris, 17, was identified on Wednesday, July 3 as one of the victim, while the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the ID of the second victim.

A third passenger, 19-year-old Demetri Koger, of Southeast, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged as a fugitive from justice.

US Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor said that a weapon was recovered, which investigators believe was tossed from the speeding BMW before the crash, when they crested a hill and crashed into a tree.

It was later determined on July 3 that the BMW had been identified as a vehicle used in an armed robbery.

