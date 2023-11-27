Overcast 50°

Police ID Man Struck, Killed Walking Along Glen Burnie Highway On Thanksgiving Night

Dark clothes doomed an Anne Arundel man who was struck and killed by a driver in Glen Burnie on Thanksgiving, officials say. 

<p>Crist was killed walking along Ritchie Highway near Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie</p>

On Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that Kevin Lee Crist, 54, died from his injuries after being struck by a Hyundai SUV while walking on Thanksgiving night in his hometown.

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 in the area of Ritchie Highway near Kuethe Road.

According to police, the Glen Burnie resident was walking in the northbound lanes of Ritchie Highway wearing all-dark clothing when he was struck outside of a crosswalk near the busy intersection by a 77-year-old man from Baltimore.

The crash remains under investigation.

