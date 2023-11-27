Police ID Man Struck, Killed Walking Along Glen Burnie Highway On Thanksgiving Night

On Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that Kevin Lee Crist, 54, died from his injuries after being struck by a Hyundai SUV while walking on Thanksgiving night in his hometown.

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 in the area of Ritchie Highway near Kuethe Road.

According to police, the Glen Burnie resident was walking in the northbound lanes of Ritchie Highway wearing all-dark clothing when he was struck outside of a crosswalk near the busy intersection by a 77-year-old man from Baltimore.

The crash remains under investigation.

