Police ID Man Killed By Hit-Run Driver Walking In Traffic Along Anne Arundel County Roadway

Owings resident Aubrey Lee Wallace was killed by a 22-year-old driver at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, July 17 while walking in the roadway on Route 4 near Lower Pindell Road, according to police.

Investigators say that a passerby found Wallace lying in the roadway and alerted the department. It is unclear how long the body was lying in the roadway before first responders were contacted.

Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Calvert County Fire Department.

The driver who killed the man fled the scene, though his 2016 Chevy Malibu was found unoccupied not far from the crash scene by Prince George's County Police investigators and the driver was later tracked down.

No information about the hit-and-run suspect has been released by the police.

No charges have been filed. Police say that the crash remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

