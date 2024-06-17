Severn resident Keion McKinney was found shot to death late on Friday afternoon outside of a home in what police believe to be a targeted incident.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Friday, June 14 to the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn, where there was a reported shooting with a man down behind a building.

McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

Investigators say that McKinney exited a townhome and was accosted by another man in the rear yard of the building. The man then fled the area before officers arrived.

Following his death, McKinney's family has been rallying support as they prepare for his funeral on Friday, June 21.

"The lost of our son, sibling, family member or friend Keion McKinney aka Rico," Keith McKinney wrote. "Everyone knew him as the life of the party, sweet and a loving human being.

"We ask if you would keep his family in your prayers during this tough time but please donate anything you can to help us give him a funeral he deserves."

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

Those who want to help the family pay for the funeral can donate to them here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.