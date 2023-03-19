Woman Killed After Leaving Mazda Following Three-Car Crash On I-695, Maryland State Police Say

Police have released new information after a woman from Baltimore was struck and killed by a driver in Anne Arundel County after running into the roadway following a crash on Saturday night.

Deja Sharvon May, 26, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash after being struck shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 on the outerloop of I-695 west of Maryland Route 295 in Linthicum Heights.

According to Maryland State Police, May was driving a black Mazda CX-5 with a 6-year-old passenger when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash involving a Kia Optima and Acura MDX.

The initial investigation found that following the crash, for unknown reasons, May got out of the Mazda, jumped over the concrete barrier and ran into oncoming traffic on I-695, where she was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer being driven by Waldorf resident Dennis Wade IV, 46.

May was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and later pronounced dead, while her young passenger was taken to John Hopkins Hospital. The diver of the Kia was transported to St. Agnes Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack. It is unclear what caused the initial crash or pedestrian strike.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it have been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators by calling (410) 761-5130.

