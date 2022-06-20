Videos Show Joyous Moechella Crowds Before Shootings That Killed Teen, Hurt 3 Adults

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults including a police officer hurt in a shooting at a music event that was put on without a permit in Washington DC Sunday, June 19, authorities said.

Footage posted to Twitter show crowds singing and dancing then quickly dispersing when gunshots ring out at Moechella, a music event that apparently happened without a permit, near 14th and U Streets NW.

The event brought hundreds of people to the area around 6 p.m. and is billed as an event that protests gentrification.

It wasn't immediately clear when or why chaos broke out, however, the unidentified teen boy was killed and three adults — including an officer — were recovering at local hospitals, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said.

A handgun was recovered from a victim, but not the one involved in the shootings, Contee said. Police were considering what type of legal action to take against the organizers, the chief said.

Activists and residents took to Twitter in protest of gun violence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.