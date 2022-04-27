Victim & Officers ID'd In Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Somerset County

The victim of a fatal police-involved shooting in Somerset County, along with the involved officers, have been identified, the Office of the Attorney General said on Wednesday, April 27.

The victim is 24-year-old William Brink of Salisbury, the office said. The involved officers are Corporal Jason Dykes, a Maryland State Trooper, Sergeant Kevin Goepfert, with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy First Class Anthony Jackson, also with the office.

Brink was shot during an altercation in Westover on Monday, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Police responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in the area of Route 13 (Ocean Highway) and Perry Road in Westover just before 12 p.m.

The caller said Brink pointed a gun at him and demanded money before fleeing the area. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect then fled again.

Once officers located Brink, he fired his gun a second time. That's when officers fired their guns and shot the Brink, the office reports.

Officers rendered aid to the man until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported and the shooting is under investigation, the office reports.

